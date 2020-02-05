Add 6TB of storage to your Plex server with Seagate’s HDD at $110 (22% off)

- Feb. 5th 2020 3:57 pm ET

$140 $110
0

Amazon is currently offering the Seagate BarraCuda 6TB Internal Hard Drive for $109.99 shipped. Usually selling for $140, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low only set twice before. Whether you’re looking to expand your media server or main computer rig, this internal hard drive is up to the task. It features enhanced data encryption as well as a 64MB cache for speedy file retrieval, and more. Plus for added insurance, this drive comes backed by a 2-year warranty. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Now if adding 6TB of storage into your setup isn’t exactly necessary, opting for Seagate’s 3TB BarraCuda drive may be a better buy at $74. It still comes backed by the same warranty, as well as the same cache and transfer speeds. You’ll just be scoring half the storage as featured above. 

On top of today’s lead deal, we’re still seeing the WD_Black 5TB P10 drive on sale for $110. This gaming-focused hard drive is perfect for expanding the storage on your PS4 or Xbox.

Seagate BarraCuda 6TB Internal Hard Drive features:

Store more, compute faster, and do it confidently with the proven reliability of BarraCuda internal hard drives. Perfect for designers, musicians, photographers, and video editors using multiple applications at once, these solutions offer uninterrupted performance, optimized read/write caching technology, and a variety of capacities and form factors to choose from. The result is a seamless experience backed by a two-year limited warranty and 20 years of hard drive innovation.

