Today, Logitech has introduced its new StreamCam, a video recording accessory aimed at streamers looking to capture video at 1080p and 60fps. The latest from Logitech aims to check every box on your spec laundry list, including auto-focus and USB-C connectivity, which makes the StreamCam one of the most compelling webcams around $170. We have full details, including availability and a deeper look at features, down below.

Logitech intros new StreamCam

There are plenty of webcams out on the market today, from both Logitech and other retailers, at lower price points. But the StreamCam brings together many of the most popular features out there into one streamlined package.

Take your content to the next level and share your passion with Logitech StreamCam. Featuring pristine image quality, dual front-facing microphones, versatile mounting options, and USB-C connectivity, it’s the perfect camera for broadcasting to your favorite streaming platforms—all you need to do is be yourself!

Notably, StreamCam delivers an unassuming design with notable features like 1080p and auto-focus. Connecting via USB-C is just another perk for users of the latest MacBooks or Chromebooks.

Logitech focused heavily on the needs of streamers, thus the name StreamCam. It has a number of built-in features that help deliver a flexible experience, including the ability to shoot vertical or horizontal video or an option to choose stereo or mono audio. StreamCam also has the ability to sort of background noise while automatically cleaning up audio artifacts that might take away from your performance.

Automatic auto-focus, exposure, and 60fps support are three features that are essential for a quality streaming experience. Additionally, various mounting options allow the StreamCam to attach to your setup on a monitor, tripod, and various other locations.

Pricing and availability

The new Logitech StreamCam is available for purchase today in your choice of white or black for $169.99. Logitech is shipping orders for free today as part of this launch promotion.

