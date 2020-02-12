Pictionary hits lowest price in years at Amazon: $9 + more board games from $8

- Feb. 12th 2020 4:30 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering Pictionary for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $20, it usually sells for closer to $14 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we have tracked in years there. This is the classic “quick draw” game you remember that launched way back in 1985. This version includes two levels of clues (120 Adult, 80 Junior) and ships with a pair of erasable makers and boards. If you’re tired of pulling out the same old board games, Pictionary brings something a little bit different to the table that just about anyone can enjoy. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable to spice up game night, take a look at the SKIP BO Card Game. It sells for just over $6 Prime shipped and carries impressive ratings from nearly 3,500 Amazon customers. However, you’ll also find a selection of board game deals in the list below starting from $8 for additional options.

More Board Game Deals:

If the board games won’t keep you or the kids occupied, take a look at these LEGO building kits from $3.50 or the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con starting from $30.

Pictionary:

Count on big laughs when you and your friends get together to find out who’s an artist and who really isn’t with the Pictionary Guessing Game. The guesses can be just as hilarious as the sketches, making it an ideal way to get the party started. This updated version of the classic game of Pictionary includes two erasable markers, boards for drawing and an updated Pop Culture category of clues. Players can be of just about any age and skill level. You can get playing with as few as four people or as many as you can fit in a room.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Mattel

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

