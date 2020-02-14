Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 36W Dual USB-C Car Charger $10 (38% off), more

- Feb. 14th 2020 10:38 am ET

0

Tin G (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 36W Dual USB-C Car Charger for $9.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $16, today’s offer saves you 38% and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring not just one, but two USB-C ports, this car charger is well-equipped for refueling a wide variety of devices. Whether you’re looking to keep your iPhone topped off while it shows navigation directions, charge an iPad during a commute, or replenish some other device, this charger has you covered. Rated 4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • AirPods Pro are sold out just about everywhere, lock-in a sale price today at $235
  • Speck PRESIDIO iPhone XS Clear Case: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon 
  • Pelican Go Case G40 Waterproof Case: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
  • Aukey Key Series Magnetc Bluetooth Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • RAVPower 48W 2-Port USB-C Car Adapter: $13 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code ZEBDD5QK

This dual-port USB-C car charger packs a total of 36W of power in its compact form. Use it to charge two USB-C devices in your car. Stay loaded wherever you go. Advanced circuits and integrated protections protect your devices from excessive current, overheating and overload.

USB Power Delivery is a new universal standard of multi-voltage charging that dynamically negotiates output power via a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently charge a wide range of compatible devices. Quickly charge iPhone11 / 11Pro / XS / XS Max / XR up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Consolidate your power with a charger for all your USB-C technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go