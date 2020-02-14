Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 36W Dual USB-C Car Charger $10 (38% off), more

Tin G (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 36W Dual USB-C Car Charger for $9.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $16, today’s offer saves you 38% and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring not just one, but two USB-C ports, this car charger is well-equipped for refueling a wide variety of devices. Whether you’re looking to keep your iPhone topped off while it shows navigation directions, charge an iPad during a commute, or replenish some other device, this charger has you covered. Rated 4/5 stars.
This dual-port USB-C car charger packs a total of 36W of power in its compact form. Use it to charge two USB-C devices in your car. Stay loaded wherever you go. Advanced circuits and integrated protections protect your devices from excessive current, overheating and overload.
USB Power Delivery is a new universal standard of multi-voltage charging that dynamically negotiates output power via a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently charge a wide range of compatible devices. Quickly charge iPhone11 / 11Pro / XS / XS Max / XR up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Consolidate your power with a charger for all your USB-C technology.
