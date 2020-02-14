In today’s best Android game and app deals, we have freebie battle monsters and icon packs, virtual board games, puzzler adventures, password managers, the craziest soccer around, and all the hack n’ slash loot you could ever need. As always at this time of day, we have now scoured the internet for all the day’s most notable Android app deals and freebies so you don’t have to. Showcased by titles like King of Dragon Pass, Majesty: Northern Expansion, Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro, The Tiny Bang Story, Hack, Slash, Loot, Neo Monsters, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, and many more, there’s a little bit of something for everyone today. Head below the fold where we have curated all of today’s best Android game and app deals by hand for you.

Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities. Hunt down the strongest monsters and harness their power, then take the battle online to dominate in exciting PvP battles and leagues! Are you ready to take the challenge?

