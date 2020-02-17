Logitech’s Triathalon Wireless Mouse has 2-year battery life at $25 (Save 35%)

Amazon offers the Logitech M720 Triathalon Wireless Mouse for $24.99 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $38, today’s offer saves you 35%, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. With both Mac and PC compatibility, Logitech’s M720 is equipped with the brand’s Flow technology for seamlessly using this mouse with three devices, as well as copy and pasting text, images, and files from one to the other. Battery life clocks in at an estimated 2-years, meaning you won’t have to worry about keeping yet another device recharged. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

Save even more when opting for the AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse at under $11 instead. This option trades off some of the more high-end features like Logitech Flow and the 2-year battery life. Though if you’re looking for an affordable peripheral, this is a great option that comes backed by 4/5 star rating from over 2,400 customers.

If you’re in search of a more gaming-oriented accessory, be sure to swing by our relevant guide for plenty of discounted options. Notably, we’re seeing a collection of Razer, Cooler Master, and Logitech accessories from $38.

Logitech M720 Triathalon Wireless Mouse features:

Logitech M720 triathlon wireless mouse is built for endurance, versatility and comfort to help you succeed in a multi-device world. You’ll be powering through tasks thanks to the Easy-Switch technology that lets you switch seamlessly between 3 computers. Harness the power of Logitech Flow technology and take multi-computer use to a bold new level. Control up to three computers and seamlessly move text, images and files between devices.

