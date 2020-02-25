This black steel 14-cup coffee maker drops to $30 for today only (Reg. $70+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker in black stainless steel for $29.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. This model sells for as much as $100 at Best Buy, although we have seen it in the $70 range previously. Today’s deal is the lowest we can find and a match for our previous mention. While it might not have all the bells and whistles of those espresso/single-serve options, when you need to brew a pot for the whole family or a group of friends, you’ll wish you had a standard drip machine on the counter. In this case, you get a sleek black stainless steel model that can make up to 14-cups at a time with a handy brew pause feature so you can sneak a cup in before it’s done. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Best buy customers. More details below.

However, if this is just going to be an extra brewer for get-togethers and the like, you might not require the 14-cup capacity and stainless steel build. In that case, check out the Black+Decker Programmable Coffeemaker for $24 at Amazon. It can brew up to 12-cups at a time and also has a similar “Sneak-a-Cup” feature. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon.

And in case you missed it yesterday, we have a series of other brewers on sale right now starting from $11 for some simple single-serves and as much as $500 off espresso machines.

We've barely finished our morning coffee and the Home Goods Guide is already jam-packed full of notable deals for around the house.

Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker:

Offer a mug of hot coffee to everyone in the room with this Waring Pro 14-cup coffee maker. The brew pause function lets you grab a cup before the entire cycle is complete. Set the timer on this programmable Waring Pro 14-cup coffee maker up to 24 hours in advance to ensure a hot cuppa when you want it.

