Put Tascam’s 200X Monitor Headphones in your studio for $30 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the Tascam TH-200X Studio Headphones for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 a Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center, this set sells for $40 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. The TH-200X closed-back headphones are great for mixing and other multimedia projects at home as well as out on the street. The cushy headband and ear pads are wrapped around a stainless steel frame and include a 3-meter cable with a 3.5mm to 1/4″ screw-on adapter. You’re looking at 40mm neodymium magnet drivers with a 15Hz to 22kHz frequency response range. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The entry-level and quite comparable Audio-Technica ATH-M20x headphones sell well over today’s lead at $49. Even the AmazonBasics Over-Ear Studio Monitor Headphones go for more at $38. But if you don’t mind ditching the studio-aspect of things, Mpow H7 Bluetooth Headphones are worth a closer look at $23. They don’t come with the audio brand recognition of a Tascam or Audio Technica set, but you’ll get the same size drivers and the added benefit of wireless Bluetooth transmission.

But if you’re looking to take it to the next level, hit up this morning’s 24-hour Best Buy flash sale. You’ll find a series of headphone deals Beats over-ears, truly wireless earbuds, and more. We also have some Beats in-ears on sale from $30 at Amazon right now.

Tascam TH-200X Studio Headphones:

TASCAMs TH-200X closed-back, mixing headphones are the latest addition to TASCAMs acclaimed line of headphones. These headphones are tailored perfectly for recording and mixing, but they also fit nicely into everyday music listening needs. These headphones come in the industry standard black design and supply users with supreme audio quality.

