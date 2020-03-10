Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR300 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $149.99 shipped. Having dropped from $200, today’s offer saves you 25% and returns the price to its Amazon all-time low. It’s also $10 below Best Buy’s competing offer. Armed with up to 1.75Gb/s speeds, this Wi-Fi router has four Gigabit Ethernet ports, three antennas, and more. Staying true to its Pro Gaming nomenclature, this model is equipped with a designated express lane for gaming traffic to “bypass network congestion and reduce lag spikes, jumps, and jitters.” It’s also said to be optimized for games like Overwatch, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more.

Those hoping to bolster their network without starting from scratch with a new router should take a look at NETGEAR’s Mesh Range Extender instead. With 802.11ac connectivity in tow, adding this into your setup will yield an extra 2,000-square feet of coverage and up to 2.2Gb/s speeds. Right now it’ll run you $114 at Amazon and comes backed by a 4.1/5 star rating from over 2,000 customers.

If you’re looking for different levels of Wi-Fi coverage for your home, we’re seeing some other Orbi mesh routers on sale still, as well. NETGEAR’s Alexa-enabled Orbi System just hit $215, while a $100 discount brings the brand’s new Wi-Fi 6 System to its second-best price yet. And if neither of those options do the trick, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router features:

The XR300 Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router improves your online gaming experience by optimizing your network performance and prioritizing gaming traffic, reducing lag and increasing the fun. Works with current gaming systems, such as PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and more. Amp up your WiFi with AC1750 dual-band router that delivers blazing fast speeds up to 1.75 Gbps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!