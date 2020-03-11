Assemble LEGO’s Technic RC Stunt Racer at an Amazon low of $80 (20% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Remote Controlled Stunt Racer for $79.99 shipped. Usually selling $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 324-piece set assembles a remote controlled stunt racer build that stacks up to over 8-inches long. It packs one of LEGO’s Power Function motors, allowing you to drive the creation with an included remote. Plus, it can be reassembled into another brick-built vehicle with the same RC functionality. Head below for additional LEGO deals priced from $8.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

This has been a pretty exciting week for LEGO so far, with a first look at an upcoming Super Mario kit, as well as new Star Wars helmets commemorating the 40th anniversary of Empire Strikes Back. That’s on top of the biggest LEGO sale of the year, which has discounted new 2020 sets to all-time lows from $12.

LEGO Technic Remote Controlled Stunt Racer features:

Pull high-speed wheelies, spins and turns, and traverse rough terrain with this fully motorized LEGO® Technic™ 42095 Remote-Controlled Stunt Racer. This tough model features large ground-gripping tracks with large rear sprockets for optimal acceleration, plus a modern design with a fresh yellow and blue color scheme and decorative stickers. Drive forward, backward, left or right and make 360° turns. Rebuild this 2-in-1 remote-controlled tracked vehicle to create a Remote-Controlled Racer for a double build-and-play experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!