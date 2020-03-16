Save 20% in the first major price drop of Intel’s i5-9400F 6-core CPU at $120

Amazon is offering the Intel Core i5-9400F 6-Core Processor for $119.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Down from its regular $150 going rate, this is the first major drop that we’ve tracked on this CPU and is the best available. Offering Intel’s latest 6-core technology for desktops (until 10th gen launches sometime later this year), the i5-9400F is a fantastic processor for those who are looking to build a new computer. While there are no integrated graphics here, meaning you’ll need a dedicated graphics card, this processor packs 6-cores and frequencies up to 4.1GHz. Plus, it supports Intel’s Optane Memory if you’re looking for a way to further expand your machine. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by a few days, but ordering now locks in the discounted price.

If you plan on using a third-party cooler on your processor, or just want to use a better thermal paste than what Intel gives stock, be sure to grab a tube of Arctic Silver 5. This is my favorite thermal paste to use when doing new computer builds, and is something that I have used for many years. At just $7.50 for a tube that’ll last you several rebuilds, it’s an easy buy.

Intel i5-9400F Processor features:

2.90 GHz up to 4.10 GHz Max Turbo Frequency/ 9 MB Cache, Bus Speed: 8 GT/s DMI3

Compatible only with Motherboards based on Intel 300 Series Chipsets: Intel B360 Chipset, Intel H370 Chipset, Intel H310 Chipset, Intel Q370 Chipset, Intel Z390 Chipset, Intel Z370 Chipset

Discrete GPU required No integrated graphics. Max Memory Bandwidth – 41.6 GB/s. Max Memory Channels – 2

Intel Optane Memory supported

