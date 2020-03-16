Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 60W 6-Port USB Charger $20 (45% off), more

HooToo-US (98% positive all-time feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 60W 6-Port USB Desktop Charging Station for $19.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and using code UM002CVB at checkout. Down from $36, today’s offer saves you 45%, is $6 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with five USB-A ports as well as a USB-C output, this charging station can supply 60W of power to six connected devices. That makes it perfect for adding to your desk or nightstand, or even elsewhere in your home to keep devices topped off. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 190 customers.

Simply plug in this 60W USB charging station for colossal power from all 6 ports, including 24W Max output PD & QC3.0! Charge phones, tablets, gaming devices and more, all while simultaneously backing up your phone’s data. 24W Max output power delivery & QC3.0 delivers fast power to your iPad Pro, iPhone, Samsung & Switch; colossal 60W USB charging station with 6 ports to charge phones & tablets; charge a phone to 80% in just 35mins Charge 4X faster than conventional chargers thanks to Qualcomm Quick Charge 3. 0 & USB C Quick Charge; just need one USB charging station to fast charge all your devices

