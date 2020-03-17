Aqara’s HomeKit-enabled starter set sees 25% discount down to $97.50

AqaraDirect (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its HomeKit Starter Set at $97.49 shipped when applying code AQARA006 at checkout. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Aqara’s smart home system works with HomeKit out of the box and this starter kit is a great way to outfit your house. Included here is the necessary hub as well as a smart plug, door and window sensor, motion detector, and a mini switch. Plus, thanks to being centered around Zigbee connectivity, you’re looking at a more reliable setup than typical devices based around Wi-Fi and the like. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can dive into our launch coverage for some additional information.

A more affordable way to kickstart your Siri smart home would be grabbing the Wemo Smart Plug for $18 at Amazon. While you won’t get the same ecosystem support as provided by the Aqara starter kit, it’s certainly a lower-cost way to enjoy the perks of a voice-activated lamp or appliance. It’s also a best-seller at Amazon.

For more ways to bring a dose of automation into your Siri setup, we’re still seeing Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt for $167. That’s on top of a deal on First Alert’s Onelink at $81, which can measure smoke and CO readings within Apple’s smart home ecosystem.

Aqara HomeKit Starter Set features:

Aqara can always provide you with the comfort of knowing what’s happening at home while you’re away. With a wide range of sensors, Aqara can trigger the alarm sound or send you an alert notification when unexpected entry, movement, temperature change, or water leak is detected. Communications between Aqara Hub and Aqara devices can reach up to 20 m (65 feet) under normal conditions. Aqara Smart Plug and Aqara Smart Wall Switch can also be used as a signal repeater to extend signal coverage.

