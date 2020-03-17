Score a $35 discount on CORSAIR’s VOID Pro RGB Gaming Headset, now at $45

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the CORSAIR VOID Pro RGB Gaming Headset for $44.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $80, like you’ll find at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer saves you 44%, beats the Amazon low by $15, and is the lowest price we’ve seen. The VOID Pro gaming headset pairs dual 50mm neodymium drivers with a wireless design, RGB accent lighting, 16-hours of battery life, and more. There’s also a built-in noise-cancelling microphone as well as low-latency Dolby 7.1-Channel Surround Sound audio. Bringing a headset into your gaming setup means you won’t have to worry about annoying roommates, family, or your significant other while playing your favorite titles. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the CORSAIR VOID Pro under your battlestation when not in use. Learn more about Anchor mounts in our hands-on review. Should that option not do the trick, consider diving into our headphone stand buying guide for some additional recommendations.

Or if you want to improve an existing piece of kit, dive into our recent guide on how you can make a gaming headset microphone sound better. We break down all the details on how a few free tips can improve the quality of your headset’s built-in microphone.

CORSAIR VOID Pro RGB Gaming Headset features:

Upgrade your game play with this Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless headset. Its mesh ear cups deliver airflow for comfortable wear, and the custom-tuned speaker drivers provide crystal clear sound. The 40-foot range and 16-hour battery life of this Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless gaming headset let you game for hours.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!