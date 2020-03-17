Bring Microsoft’s Ergonomic Keyboard to your workstation for $30 (Save 33%)

- Mar. 17th 2020 9:47 am ET

Get this deal
$45 $30
0

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard for $29.99 shipped. Find it over at Best Buy for the same price. Usually selling for $45, like you’ll currently notice direct from Microsoft, today’s offer saves you 33% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Designed with all-day comfort in mind, Microsoft’s Ergonomic Keyboard promotes a neutral wrist posture. Build-in shortcut keys offer quick access to emoji, search, as well as media controls, and there’s also a full number pad included as well. Plus, Microsoft ups the ante on comfort with a cushioned wrist rest. Over 145 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

Double down on the ergonomics of your workstation and bring home this vertical mouse for $14 at Amazon. This well-reviewed peripheral was designed to help with minimizing hand and arm strain, making it a notable way to upgrade your setup. It comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,700 customers, as well.

Speaking of peripherals, right now you can score Logitech’s beloved MX Master 3 or MX Keys for under $76 each. Or if you’re looking to fully build out a home office, Monoprice is still discounting a selection of its standing desk converters starting at $90.

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard features:

Work in comfort all day. This Microsoft ergonomic keyboard reduces fatigue and delivers a slim, refined design with a split keyboard and improved cushion and palm rest – plus, time-saving integrated number pad and dedicated shortcut keys. It also features a wired design for reliable speed and accuracy over the long haul. Optimize your ergonomic workspace by pairing with the Microsoft ergonomic mouse.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$45 $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best PC Gaming Deals Microsoft

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go