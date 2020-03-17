After Microsoft published a wide-ranging article on the internal specs of its upcoming Xbox Series X yesterday, Sony has now confirmed more PlayStation 5 details are on the way. Sony took to its official Twitter account this morning to announce that Mark Cerny — the PlayStation 5 lead system architect and Knack director — would host a live stream event on March 18 that will take a deep dive into PS5 “system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.” More details below.

What we know so far:

Cerny dropped loads of interesting PlayStation 5 details back in April of 2019 in an interview with Wired. There we learned the upcoming home console would host a third-generation AMD Ryzen with 8 cores of its latest 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. That’s on top of a custom AMD Radeon Navi GPU with ray tracing, a built-in SSD, support for up to 4K visuals, and finally, proper backward compatibility with PS4 games.

Before unveiling the extremely familiar PS5 logo at CES this year, Sony released the official name — PlayStation 5 — and a holiday 2020 release date for its next generation of gaming. Details on the price of the machine have yet to be released, but the latest analysis from the folks at Bloomberg suggests it could be in the $470 range due to increasing difficulty sourcing parts.

More PlayStation 5 details coming tomorrow:

All that sounds well and good thus far, but we really don’t have very many PlayStation 5 details just yet. There are still plenty of questions on the air regarding Sony’s highly-anticipated upcoming home console. How much will PlayStation 5 cost? Is PlayStation 5 more powerful than Xbox Series X? Will we get to see the actual console and new DualShock controller tomorrow? Will Sony show the rumored wireless PS VR headset for PS5?

Considering Microsoft just about emptied the bag yesterday, we can likely expect much of the same from Sony tomorrow afternoon, but it’s still unclear exactly what we will get.

Microsoft released just about all the specs for Xbox Series X yesterday including a 3.8 GHz CPU, a 12 teraflop 1.825 GHz GPU (52 Compute Units), and even detailed RAM allocations across the system. Microsoft has also talked about some interesting features on Xbox Series X that are quickly becoming buzz words — Quick Resume, Expansion Card slot, Smart Delivery, to name a few — and we expect to see Sony jump into the fray in this regard as well.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Basically anything short of the complete spec list (numbers included) and some new system-specific features will be disappointing and borderline unacceptable for some gamers at this point. We don’t necessarily expect to get a final price during tomorrow’s Playstation 5 details presentation, and laying eyes on this thing might be too hopeful at this point, but only time will tell now.

The PlayStation 5 livestream kicks of tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT) on the PlayStation Blog.

