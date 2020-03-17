Today’s best Android apps are ready to go, and there’s a whole lot of them. As you have likely heard by now, app developers everywhere are launching sales to help keep folks occupied during these uncertain times and the Android side of things is no exception. We have some brilliant tower defense games, loads of freebies for the kids, horror puzzlers, swipe ’em up Game of Thrones-style, arcade action, colorful retro puzzle games, and much more. Today’s highlights include titles like Kingdom Rush, Hoopa City, Dr. Panda apps, Zoombinis, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Slayaway Camp, Business Card Reader Pro, and many more. Down below you’ll find a complete collection of the day’s best Android app deals and freebies.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Kingdom Rush Origins FREE (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers FREE (Reg. $2)
- Hoopa City FREE (Reg. $3)
- Card Crusade FREE (Reg. $4)
- EZ Notes – Notepad notes FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse FREE (Reg. $4)
- Dr. Panda School FREE (Reg. $4)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter FREE (Reg. $3)
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Zoombinis $3 (Reg. $5)
- Umiro $1 (Reg. $3)
- You Must Build A Boat $1 (Reg. $3)
- Flight Dark – Flat Icon Theme $1 (Reg. $2)
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator $3 (Reg. $5)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $5 (Reg. $10)
- SPACEPLAN $1 (Reg. $3)
- Downwell $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns: Her Majesty $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones $2 (Reg. $4)
- NT Calculator – Extensive $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Sorcery! $3 (Reg. $6)
- Sorcery! 2 $3 (Reg. $6)
- Sorcery! 4 $3 (Reg. $6)
- My PlayHome : Play Home Doll House $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Teach Your Monster to Read $1 (Reg. $5)
- 10000000 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Business Card Reader Pro $30 (Reg. $60)
- LASERBREAK 2 $1 (Reg. $4)
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Flight – Flat Minimalist Icons $1 (Reg. $2)
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $1 (Reg. $3)
- Rima: The Story Begins $3.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- Slayaway Camp $1 (Reg. $3)
- Take It Easy $1 (Reg. $2)
- Popup Widget 3 $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Swords of Ditto $2 (Reg. $6)
While we still have the Galaxy A90 5G Smartphone at $250 off and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active Smartwatch at $137, some fresh new Android tablet offers popped up this morning. Those include Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 at $100 off as well as the Google Pixel Slate down at $455 (Reg. up to $799). These deals join today’s best Android accessory offers which can be found in this morning’s roundup and in today’s SanDisk storage sale from $9.50. Anker’s latest Amazon sale is still live from $8 and you’ll find even more in our Android deals hub.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- KORG Kaossilator for Android FREE (Reg. $20)
- Historia Battles Rome DELUXE FREE (Reg. $3)
- 10monkeys Diver | Addition FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Famver – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Monster Numbers Full Version FREE (Reg. $2)
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Historia Battles WW2 FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Speed Math 2018 – Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Wholesome World FREE (Reg. $4)
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lootbox RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Light X – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Fondos – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- ProGo App – Productive goals FREE (Reg. $3)
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} FREE (Reg. $4)
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cribbage With Grandpas FREE (Reg. $3)
- This War of Mine $2 (Reg. $14)
- Trine 2: Complete Story $2.50 (Reg. $17)
- SkySafari 6 Plus $5 (Reg. $15)
- SkySafari 6 Pro $20 (Reg. $40)
- Golf Peaks $2 (Reg. $3)
- Mushrooming $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- File and PDF Converter $1 (Reg. $2)
- GeoExpert – World Geography $4.50 (Reg. $8)
- She Sees Red – Interactive Thriller $2 (Reg. $3)
- Nobodies: Murder cleaner $2 (Reg. $3)
- Star Vikings Forever $2 (Reg. $5)
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Space Grunts $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition $5 (Reg. $10)
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $1 (Reg. $4)
- Whispering Willows $2 (Reg. $5)
- Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy $1 (Reg. $2)
Reigns: Game of Thrones:
Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman. Maintain the balance and favor of the people to extend your reign and maybe, one day, survive the horrors of the coming winter.
