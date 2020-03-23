All-digital Xbox One S 1TB console + 3 games drops to $140 shipped (Reg. $240)

- Mar. 23rd 2020 1:50 pm ET

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console for $139.99 shipped. You’re looking at the standard version with an Xbox Wireless Controller and three games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale) that currently sells for $240 from Microsoft. Over at Amazon, it is starting from $170 via third-party sellers. Today’s deal is up to $100 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find anywhere. While Xbox Series X is right around the corner, Microsoft’s flagship machine certainly won’t be in this price range for a very long time, if ever. The all-digital machine provides an affordable way to play the entire Xbox library without waiting for shipping or leaving your home for games. More details below.

First things first, go watch our unboxing video for the all-digital Xbox so you know exactly what you’re getting into here. Then go head over to this morning’s roundup for all the best game deals as well as a wide-ranging digital Xbox sale.

Here are all the latest specs for Xbox Series X and its upcoming Seagate Storage Expansion Card. Microsoft also just added some interesting new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks to its digital subscription service.

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console:

  • Go all digital with the Xbox One S all digital edition and enjoy disc free gaming
  • If purchased through Xbox all access: Enjoy low monthly payments for 24 months, no upfront cost, access to over 100 high-quality games and online multiplayer. Plus console upgrade option
  • Bundle includes: Xbox One S 1TB All-digital edition console (Disc-free gaming), wireless controller, 1-month of Xbox live gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale

