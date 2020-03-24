Smartphone Accessories: iOttie ION Mini Qi Charging Pad $25 (38% off), more

Amazon offers the iOttie ION Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad in Ash for $24.95 shipped. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 38%, and matches our previous mention for one of the best discounts to date on this style. Comprised of a soft feathered fabric, this model features a more premium design than your average wireless charging pad. Plus, not only does it support 10W speeds, but also 7.5W. That means iPhones can take advantage of fast charging as well. It includes a USB-C power adapter in the box, so you’ll have everything needed for wireless charging. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 120 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
More smartphone accessories:
- TP-Link’s Smart Filament LED Bulb drops to new Amazon low at $10 (Save 42%)
- Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger: $35 (Reg $50) | Amazon
- RAVPower 24W Dual USB Car Charger: $4 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code EF8VGJCK
- Arlo Pro 3 supports HomeKit, deals today from $150 for a limited time
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds refurb: $50 (Orig. $170) | Newegg
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker’s work from home sale has batteries, chargers, speakers, more from $10
- Razer Arctech iPhone 11 Pro Case: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Bundle Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Chime Pro, now down to $179 ($299 value)
- Mpow M5 True Wireless Earbuds: $26 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code KRT9BIFQ
- Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
The ion Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad combines the power and efficiency Qi wireless fast charging technology with elevated style for any home or office. Conveniently charge smartphones without charging cables by placing the device on top of the pad to begin charging wirelessly.
Anti-slip silicone pads on the device provide an extra grip to prevent slipping on smooth furniture surfaces. Coordinate or add a pop of color to any home or office decor with your choice of colors. The ion Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad from biotite adds power and new style to any space.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!