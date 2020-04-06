Best Buy has 32-Oz. Classic BlenderBottles on sale for $6 today (Reg. $10+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the BlenderBottle Classic 32-Oz. Water Bottle/Shaker Cup for $5.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $10 at Best Buy, they can go for as much as $12+ at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. Target is currently charging $9 for further comparison. Designed to be the ideal workout water bottle, the BlenderBottle also features a stainless steel BlenderBall whisk — a small metal ball housed inside to help whip up a protein smoothie on-the-go. This is great for post-workout shakes alongside the ergonomic flip cap, dishwasher-safe design, BPA-free construction, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s featured deal is a couple under the price of the 20-Oz. model on Amazon right now and one of the most affordable BlenderBottles we can find. But for something even less, you’ll likely have to forgo the BlenderBall whisk in favor of this Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle at under $5 Prime shipped. It is smaller at 20-ounces but has even better ratings and will save you slightly more.

While we are talking about workout companions, Peloton Family just arrived with a FREE 90-day trial while Apple’s AirPods Pro are now under $235 shipped alongside deep deals on Apple Watch Series 5. Also, Fitbit’s new Charge 4 Fitness Tracker also just saw its first notable price drop.

BlenderBottle Classic 32-Oz. Water Bottle:

Make and enjoy your favorite beverages almost anywhere with this BlenderBottle Classic 32-oz. shaker bottle. The stainless steel BlenderBall whisk helps ensure thorough mixing of shake and smoothie ingredients for even results, and the ergonomic flip cap has a tapered spout for smooth drinking. This dishwasher-safe BlenderBottle Classic 32-oz. shaker bottle is BPA-free and phthalate-free for food-grade safety.

