Secure a 30-pack of chocolate KIND Healthy Grain Bars for under $12 (Reg. $17)

- Apr. 6th 2020 4:11 pm ET

Amazon is now offering a 30-pack of dark chocolate chunk KIND Healthy Grains Bars for $11.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly just shy of $17 at Amazon, today’s is deal is more than 30% off the going rate, the best we can find, and a perfect opportunity to stock up on not-so unhealthy snacks. These bars contain oats, buckwheat, millet, amaranth, and quinoa plus “18-grams of whole grains per serving.” They are gluten-free and have no genetically engineered ingredients. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below.

Today’s lead is the lowest price we find on any KIND Healthy Grains Bars and just for comparison sake, the standard KIND bars are currently starting from about $12 for the 12-packs and go well up from there. But if the KIND bars aren’t doing it for you, check out this 14.5-ounce container of Planters Deluxe Pistachio Mix for $7.50 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly closer to $9 or more, this is the lowest price we can find and a great snacking companion while you’re stuck at home.

While we are talking grocery orders from Amazon and the like, be sure to browse through our guide to Amazon’s changes during the COVID-19 outbreak. We also detailed the first Amazon Go Grocery store earlier this year with even more locations coming soon. And while you’re at it, be sure to hit up our roundup of the best cashback credit cards for April 2020 to maximize your savings during these unsettling times.

KIND Healthy Grains Bars:

  • Contains 30 – 1.2oz KIND Healthy Grains Bars
  • We know, we know – it sounds indulgent. But this bar has five super grains including oats, buckwheat, millet, amaranth, and quinoa PLUS it packs 18g of whole grains per serving AND it’s tasty.
  • Gluten free, No Genetically Modified Ingredients, 0g Trans Fat, Kosher
  • 100% whole grains

