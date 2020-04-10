Final Fantasy VII freebies to celebrate launch day: Themes, lithographs, more

After what felt like an eternity in the making, the Final Fantasy VII remake releases today. The game has thus far been praised by critics, despite some minor flaws, setting the stage for a triumphant return to Midgar. In celebration of the game’s release, Sony and Square Enix are offering a number of Final Fantasy VII freebies for gamers everywhere in the way of art prints, PS4 themes, and more. Head below for all the details.

Final Fantasy VII freebies: themes and more

First up for today’s Final Fantasy VII freebies are PS4 themes. There’s nothing like a homepage refresh to celebrate your favorite new release and there are a few free options up for grabs now. Providing you have downloaded the Final Fantasy VII demo, you can score the official Final Fantasy VII remake theme for free on PSN. Even if you’re already digging into the full release, you can still go download the demo in order to be eligible for the free theme.

That joins a pair of other PS4 Final Fantasy VII theme freebies by way of a PS Plus-only (currently on sale for $37) Cloud option and the Sharefactory theme which includes several video clips, backgrounds, and pack of 35 digital stickers.

Some Wallpapers too:

The Final Fantasy VII freebies don’t stop there though. Square Enix is also offering “a number of free wallpapers of Cloud and other FF7R characters” via the free Final Fantasy Portal app on iOS and Android:

Plus numbered lithographs:

And lastly, the official Square Enix shop is offering a free FFVII remake numbered lithograph with select purchases. You’ll need to hit the $60 threshold and purchase eligible Final Fantasy merchandise, of which you’ll find right here. High-quality images of the lithograph are hard to come by right now, but here’s a look at it:

Final Fantasy VII freebies - lithograph, themes, and more.

For all things Final Fantasy VII, head over to our launch coverage and be sure to check out this morning’s best game deals right here.

FREE
