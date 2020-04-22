Apple’s TV show sale has complete series and individual seasons from $10

Following yesterday’s big new release movie sale, Apple now has a number of TV show complete series and individual seasons on sale. All of which will become a permanent addition to your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from today’s promotion.
Notable TV show deals include:
- Complete Series:
- The OC: $15 (Reg. $60)
- Gilligan’s Island: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Girls: $25 (Reg. $75+)
- Fringe: $20 (Reg. $80)
- The Outsider: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crazy Ex Girlfriend: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Pretty Little Liars: $50 (Reg. $100)
- Ken Burns The National Parks: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Archer: $50 (Reg. $100)
- Sons of Anarchy: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Individual Seasons:
- South Park: $20 (Reg. $25)
- Empire: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Arrested Development: $8 (Reg. $20)
- Glee: $10 (Reg. $20)
- How I Met Your Mother: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Younger: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Dave: $10 (Reg. $20)
