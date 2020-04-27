After first being introduced back in November, Target’s delivery partnership with Shipt is taking on a whole new meaning during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Same-day delivery from Target competes with similar services rolled out in recent years by Amazon and other mainstream retailers. However, with social distancing serving as the norm during these times, at-home delivery has taken on a whole new level of importance in our daily lives. Target’s service is becoming more popular than ever, but many shoppers don’t know how to make the most of it. Hit the jump for an over of Target at-home delivery and a few tips on how to improve your experience overall.

How does Target’s same-day delivery work?

Not to be confused with Target’s curbside pickup program, its same-day delivery works in partnership with Shipt in various locations around the country. Target delivery is available via the retailer’s smartphone app and doesn’t require any membership. You’ll be able to choose from the usual selection of groceries and home good essentials, but larger purchases like electronics will be left out.

Target gives a brief overview here:

Choose from thousands of items in grocery, bedding, bath, baby, kitchen & dining, essentials, toys, pets, school & office supplies, beauty and so much more. …and excludes: clothing, shoes and accessories; furniture and patio items; select electronics, services (Starbucks, Target Café & Target Mobile), alcohol; Limited Time Offers & items over 40 lbs. Are there added costs? Yes. While a membership isn’t required it does help save if you’re an avid Shipt customer. You’ll pay roughly $10 per order unless you’re a Shipt customer, which works out to $99 per year. You can get unlimited orders totalling over $35. Additional fees or refusal to deliver may happen on smaller orders. How does it work? When shopping at Target, choose Same Day Delivery, and select a time for your shopper to arrive. A personal shopper from Shipt will than tackle your order and “reach out via text if they need to adjust from the aisles.”

Can I still use RedCard? Yes, you can still lean on Target’s popular membership program to save an extra 5% off your order. That’s in addition already reduced prices and any other promotions that Target is currently running. Where is same-day delivery available? If you use Shipt and have a Target location available in your area, chances are that same-delivery is also an option, as well. You go to this landing page over at Shipt and see if you’re eligible or not. If you find yourself outside the designated delivery zone, using Target’s curbside pickup is also an option.

