Today’s Best Game Deals: Control $30, The Witcher Thronebreaker $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Control at $30 via PSN while Amazon has the physical Xbox One version for the same price. Regularly as much as $60 at some retailers, Best Buy currently has it on sale for $40 right now while Target is charging $50. While we have seen it go for slightly less in the past, today’s offer is the lowest we can find. This is also one of the best prices we have tracked since the supernatural shooter’s new expansion pack was unveiled back in March. Read more about the new content right here. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Lara Croft GO, Remnant: From The Ashes, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the new digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New digital Hidden Gems PS4 sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $33 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Switch eShop sale from $5
- Nintendo Switch indie eShop sale from $4
- PSN sale: Over 360 digital games under $20
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game $5 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $57 (Reg. $60)
- Lara Croft GO $2 (Reg. $10)
- Remnant: From The Ashes $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Darksiders III $5 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM Eternal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. $80)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $15 (Reg. $30+)
- ONE PIECE: World Seeker $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- My Best Buy members only, free to sign-up
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $40+)
- My Best Buy members only, free to sign-up
- Currently starting at just over $36 on Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag $9 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4 $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands GOTY $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $27+)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Disgaea 5 Complete $20 (Reg. $40)
- Moonlighter $10 (Reg. $25)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $23 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Or $8 on Xbox
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $69 (Reg. $80)
- Dishonored 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
RoboCop comes to Mortal Kombat 11 in new Aftermath story expansion
Amazon’s free-to-play Crucible multiplayer team shooter launches this month
Don’t miss an Xbox Series X pre-order with notifications from these retailers
Long-lost Star Wars Battlefront multiplayer gets revived + Vader Immortal VR
The new Summer Game Fest is your all-digital E3 replacement this year
Apex Legends Season 5 comes May 12 with Loba, new quests, and much more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!