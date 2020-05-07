Today’s Best Game Deals: Control $30, The Witcher Thronebreaker $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Control at $30 via PSN while Amazon has the physical Xbox One version for the same price. Regularly as much as $60 at some retailers, Best Buy currently has it on sale for $40 right now while Target is charging $50. While we have seen it go for slightly less in the past, today’s offer is the lowest we can find. This is also one of the best prices we have tracked since the supernatural shooter’s new expansion pack was unveiled back in March. Read more about the new content right here. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Lara Croft GO, Remnant: From The Ashes, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the new digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales below as well.

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

