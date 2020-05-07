It’s time to collect all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While the city builder TheoTown is still down at just $1, we are back again today with apps to help you get a solid night’s rest, home school the kids, stay organized, engage in turn-based combat, and more. Highlights include titles like Assassin’s Creed Identity, Metadata, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Do.List: To Do List Organizer, Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds, and more. As always, head below for your complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals of the day.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 4th Grade Reading Prep: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Wayhaven Chronicles: Book One: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

Mac: Bumpr: $3 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Control $30, The Witcher Thronebreaker $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Boris and the Dark Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hatchi – A retro virtual pet: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bendy and the Ink Machine: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Assassin’s Creed Identity:

Play now the first ACTION RPG game of the acclaimed ASSASSIN’S CREED Franchise. Explore the ITALIAN RENAISSANCE through the eyes of your OWN ASSASSIN, complete dozens of missions and unravel the epic mystery of The Crows. Pick a CLASS: Choose between Berserker, Shadow Blade, Trickster and Thief…CUSTOMIZE your Assassins: Use loot, choose your outfits and weapons like epic swords and the iconic hidden blade…Make your Assassin EVOLVE from NOVICE to MASTER!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!