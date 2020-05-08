Prep for summer cocktail season: Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker now $50 off

- May. 8th 2020 10:37 am ET

Get this deal
$50 off $150
0

Walmart is offering the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Drink Machine & Concoction Maker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and currently fetching as much via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is $50 off the going rate and just in-time for summer time cocktails. Designed to create “restaurant quality frozen drinks,” features include a 400-watt motor that can rip through ice as well as a shatterproof plastic blending jar and front-mounted controls. The automatic “Shave-N-Blend” cycle creates 36-ounces of frozen drink in “one easy step” although you can use it in blend-only mode when needed. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Amazon customers. More details below.

The Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Countertop Blender is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at $80 and with even better ratings. It can “blast ice into snow in seconds” and will save you quite a bit, but it won’t look quite as festive on the countertop. We also still have the NutriBullet 1200-watt Blender on sale from $76 at Target, which is another notable option available at a discount right now.

In today’s other kitchenware offers, we spotted Ninja’s Foodi Multi-Cooker at $129 while deals on Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro are still live alongside everything else in our Home Goods Guide.

More on the Margaritaville Frozen Drink Machine:

Nothing starts a party quite like a freshly made frozen drink. The Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker is sure to stir up some positive vibes at your next soiree or even a quiet night in with a loved one. The Margaritaville frozen drink machine serves up restaurant quality drinks in one easy step. Put the Margaritaville cocktail blender on “shave n’ blend,” and it automatically churns out a full, 36-ounce pitcher of delicious frozen drinks. If you want to put your own spin on the concoction, flip it to the custom “shave only” or “blend only” setting.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$50 off $150
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Margaritaville

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard