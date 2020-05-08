Prep for summer cocktail season: Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker now $50 off

Walmart is offering the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Drink Machine & Concoction Maker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and currently fetching as much via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is $50 off the going rate and just in-time for summer time cocktails. Designed to create “restaurant quality frozen drinks,” features include a 400-watt motor that can rip through ice as well as a shatterproof plastic blending jar and front-mounted controls. The automatic “Shave-N-Blend” cycle creates 36-ounces of frozen drink in “one easy step” although you can use it in blend-only mode when needed. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Amazon customers. More details below.

The Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Countertop Blender is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at $80 and with even better ratings. It can “blast ice into snow in seconds” and will save you quite a bit, but it won’t look quite as festive on the countertop. We also still have the NutriBullet 1200-watt Blender on sale from $76 at Target, which is another notable option available at a discount right now.

In today’s other kitchenware offers, we spotted Ninja’s Foodi Multi-Cooker at $129 while deals on Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro are still live alongside everything else in our Home Goods Guide.

More on the Margaritaville Frozen Drink Machine:

Nothing starts a party quite like a freshly made frozen drink. The Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker is sure to stir up some positive vibes at your next soiree or even a quiet night in with a loved one. The Margaritaville frozen drink machine serves up restaurant quality drinks in one easy step. Put the Margaritaville cocktail blender on “shave n’ blend,” and it automatically churns out a full, 36-ounce pitcher of delicious frozen drinks. If you want to put your own spin on the concoction, flip it to the custom “shave only” or “blend only” setting.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!