It's now time to dive into today's best Mac and iOS app deals. Highlights include PDF Converter, Remote Drive for Mac, Ray Watermark, Awesome Calendar, and more.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PDF Converter by Readdle: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Deaf-Mute Communication Helper: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: air radio tune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: Photo & Video: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Awesome Calendar: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: The Limited Edition 11 app Mac Bundle: $54 ($800+ value)

Incl. Parallels, PDF Expert, and many more…

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Cake Duel: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Welcome Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: KizzAnime : Anime App Discover: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Clown: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 20 Watch Games – Classic Pack: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: $1 (Reg. $2)

PDF Converter:

Open or download files from e-mail, cloud or web right on your iPad and convert them into good-looking PDFs. PDF Converter’s existence is devoted to this purpose – and the app does it well. Everything from a multi-million contract to a web page can be saved as a PDF in seconds. That’s right, PDF Converter can create great PDFs from almost any file type, including Email Attachments, iWork and MS Office files, Photos, Web pages, and much more.

