Rocketbook’s Smart Reusable Notebook lasts forever, now down to $20 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook bundle for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, it usually sells for around $27 at Amazon where it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday 2019. Not only can you blast your handwritten notes from Rocketbook to popular cloud services with the companion app, you can also just use a damp cloth to erase the pages and start from scratch. This 6- x 8.8-inch notebook features 36 dotted grid pages and ships both with a Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the technology built-in to the Rocketbook doesn’t get you excited, there are certainly more affordable options. The AmazonBasics Classic Blank Notebooks are a great option for those looking for that vintage-style with a hardcover and an elastic closure/bookmark. Available from under $8 Prime shipped, it is also a more budget-friendly option providing you don’t factor in how many times you’ll be able to reuse the Rocketbook’s pages.

More on the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook:

No more wasting paper – this 36 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive Dropbox Evernote box OneNote Slack iCloud email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen marker or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles smart search and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

