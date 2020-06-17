HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset returns to Amazon low at $110 (Save $20)

- Jun. 17th 2020 3:59 pm ET

Get this deal
$130 $110
0

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset for $109.99 shipped. Shipping is currently delayed, though it’s available at eBay right now, as well. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer saves you $20 and matches the all-time low set only once before. This gaming headset features dual 50mm drivers as well as an aluminum frame with detachable microphone. It’ll work with everything from PS4 and Xbox One, to Mac, PC, and more thanks to its 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also an in-line remote for adjusting volume and other audio settings. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the HyperX Cloud Alpha under your battlestation when not in use. Or if that form-factor mount won’t do the trick, we just took a hands-on look at the brand’s recently-released AnchorSide.

Swing by our PC gaming guide for even more ways to upgrade your battlestation for less. You can also get a closer look CORSAIR’s latest computers, which come equipped with RTX 2080 Ti, Ryzen 9 3950X, and more.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S features:

Coordinate your strategy with this HyperX Cloud Alpha S wired gaming headset for PC. The advanced drivers and HyperX 7.1 surround sound immerse you in lifelike audio, and the plush ear cushions offer lasting comfort. This HyperX Cloud Alpha S wired gaming headset has a detachable noise-canceling microphone that filters out background noise so teammates can hear you in loud environments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$130 $110
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best PC Gaming Deals HyperX

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go