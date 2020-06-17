HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset returns to Amazon low at $110 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset for $109.99 shipped. Shipping is currently delayed, though it’s available at eBay right now, as well. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer saves you $20 and matches the all-time low set only once before. This gaming headset features dual 50mm drivers as well as an aluminum frame with detachable microphone. It’ll work with everything from PS4 and Xbox One, to Mac, PC, and more thanks to its 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also an in-line remote for adjusting volume and other audio settings. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the HyperX Cloud Alpha under your battlestation when not in use. Or if that form-factor mount won’t do the trick, we just took a hands-on look at the brand’s recently-released AnchorSide.

Swing by our PC gaming guide for even more ways to upgrade your battlestation for less. You can also get a closer look CORSAIR’s latest computers, which come equipped with RTX 2080 Ti, Ryzen 9 3950X, and more.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S features:

Coordinate your strategy with this HyperX Cloud Alpha S wired gaming headset for PC. The advanced drivers and HyperX 7.1 surround sound immerse you in lifelike audio, and the plush ear cushions offer lasting comfort. This HyperX Cloud Alpha S wired gaming headset has a detachable noise-canceling microphone that filters out background noise so teammates can hear you in loud environments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!