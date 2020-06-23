Stock up on Mead Spiral Notebooks while they are under $1 each (Up to 80% off)

Staples is now offering Mead Spiral 1-Subject Notebooks (College Ruled, Assorted Colors) for $0.75 shipped. Regularly as much as $4 at Staples, today’s offer is as much as 80% in savings and the lowest price we can find on these notebooks without getting into more expensive bundles. This is a great opportunity to score some fresh new writing pads, whether it’s for class or just around the house. These spiral-bound notebooks measure out at 8- by 10.5-inches and carry 70-sheets of paper. All of the sheets are three-hole punched for easy transfers to a binder and ship in one of five assorted colors. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, adding six of these notebooks to your cart will come out to roughly $4.50, which is about half the price of what a 6-pack goes for at Amazon. At just $0.75 a pop, today’s offer is the best price we can find on any comparable notebook right now.

While we are talking about home office gear and the like, you’ll definitely want to check out the 2020 Grovemade lineup if you haven’t yet. The Titanium Pen took 4-years to design, but be sure to browse through the new pine rosin and cork Desk Pads as well as the Grovemade Leather Notebook with brass binding.

Amazon also has a collection of storage benches, coffee tables, and more for your home office space at up to 30% off right now.

More on the Mead Spiral 1-Subject Notebooks:

This Mead notebook is a colorful way to store all of your budding stories and meticulous notes. Whether jotting down a shopping list, taking notes for a history exam or writing a secret admirer letter, these college-ruled sheets offer a simple canvas for your creativity. Each page measures 8 by 10 1/2 inches, giving you plenty of room for all of your longhand commentary. The sturdy spiral binding ensures that your documents will stay secure, while the three-hole-punched sides allow you to tear and organize.

