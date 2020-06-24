Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 20000mAh USB-C 18W PD Power Bank $27, more

- Jun. 24th 2020 10:25 am ET

0

Monoprice is currently offering its Obsidian 20000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank for $27 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with 20000mAh of internal power, this portable charger can refuel your iPhone and other flagship devices several times over. Alongside a 2.4A USB-A port, there’s also an 18W USB-C port for quickly topping off connected devices. Plus, a built-in LED display offers stats on remaining charge and more. There’s also a 10000mAh version available for $17, down from $27. Rated 4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Always know exactly how much charging power you have using these Monoprice Obsidian Speed Plus EZ Read USB Power Banks. Featuring an LED display that shows the exact percentage of charging power remaining, these power banks can deliver up to 18 watts of Power Delivery (PD) or 3 amps of charging power.

The USB-C and Type-A outputs ensure compatibility with all mobile devices, while the Type-C and micro Type-B inputs ensure compatibility with all standard chargers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Monoprice

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go