Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 20000mAh USB-C 18W PD Power Bank $27, more

Monoprice is currently offering its Obsidian 20000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank for $27 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with 20000mAh of internal power, this portable charger can refuel your iPhone and other flagship devices several times over. Alongside a 2.4A USB-A port, there’s also an 18W USB-C port for quickly topping off connected devices. Plus, a built-in LED display offers stats on remaining charge and more. There’s also a 10000mAh version available for $17, down from $27. Rated 4/5 stars.
Always know exactly how much charging power you have using these Monoprice Obsidian Speed Plus EZ Read USB Power Banks. Featuring an LED display that shows the exact percentage of charging power remaining, these power banks can deliver up to 18 watts of Power Delivery (PD) or 3 amps of charging power.
The USB-C and Type-A outputs ensure compatibility with all mobile devices, while the Type-C and micro Type-B inputs ensure compatibility with all standard chargers.
