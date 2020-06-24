Tribit QuietPlus 72 Review: Affordable ANC for bass lovers [Video]

When listening to audio on the go, having a pair of headphones with ANC or active noise cancellation can be a great way to forget about the chaos around you. There are plenty of great choices out there, but they can also come with a high price point. Tribit, who is no stranger to affordable audio, has just released the $69.99 QuietPlus 72 ANC headphones. How to they perform for that price? Head below to watch the video and hear our thoughts.

Out of the Box

When opening the box, all of the components for the QuietPlus 72 are packaged inside of the handy protective carrying case. A 3.5mm cable, USB-A to USB-C cable, and a user manual round out the contents of the case.

Design

With a relatively classy design, the QuietPlus 72 headphones feature a form factor similar to some other wireless headphones we’re reviewed recently, like the Drop Panda and Razer Opus. The earcups have a nice oval design with soft, comfortable earpads.

Swiveling earcups make it easy to place the headphones around your neck when not in use, and the headband expands to fit different sized heads. Surprisingly, I found wearing the headphones in the smallest setting the best for me, which I typically expand most headbands on over-ear headphones.

Folding up the headphones for storage is easy, but one of my only complaints on design is the way the arms of the earcups snap into place when being unfolded. It kind of feels and sounds like they’re breaking. Watch the video to hear what I’m talking about.

Functions

On the right earcup are the multifunction buttons. They can be used for controlling volume, skipping songs, and the middle MFB or multifunction button is used for playing and pausing media as well as other functions like calling up a voice assistant. I found all the buttons to be responsive and easy to use. Also, on the right earcup is the USB-C plug for charging the QuietPlus 72.

Over on the left earcup, we have a dedicated toggle for ANC. When turned on, there is a small green LED light that is revealed. There is also a 3.5mm jack to use the QuietPlus with an analog input.

Tribit QuietPlus 72: Video

How does it sound?

The Tribit QuietPlus 72 produces powerful sound from its 40mm drivers with a significant emphasis on bass. They don’t give any figures for frequency response, but it hits low. If you’re a fan of bass, you’ll probably love the QuietPlus 72. If you like a more even sound signature, though, you’ll probably find the headphones too bass-heavy.

Bluetooth 5.0 and a Qualcomm chip help give the QuietPlus 72 a solid connection to phones. In my testing, it connected quickly and easily to both my iPhone 8 and MacBook Pro with a solid signal.

ANC

Active noise cancellation is the headline feature on the QuietPlus 72, so how does it perform? Okay. It does remove sound and quiet it down, but it’s not as good as some other headphones I’ve used. Granted, those headphones also carry a higher price tag. Compared to the Razer Opus, which is priced at $200, they both do a good job at removing most of the low-end rumble and environment noise, like airplane cabin noise, but the Razer takes it a step further and does a batter job at removing more of the mid and higher frequencies. The QuietPlus 72 does remove some, but the difference between the two was noticeable.

Battery life

Another place where the QuietPlus 72 shines is battery life. With a claimed 30 hours, there should be plenty of charge for an all-day adventure. And the USB-C charging connection makes recharging simple.

Wrapping up

Overall, the $69.99 Tribit QuietPlus 72 ANC headphones offer good performance on a budget. If you love bass, you’ll probably love these headphones. If you’re more critical with your listening, though, you may want to look elsewhere.

