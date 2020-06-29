Astell & Kern releases new dual DAC high-resolution media player

Astell & Kern, known for its high-end portable music players, is back with a fresh take on how we should carry around our favorite content. If you recall their most recent release, which offered a Sony Walkman-like design, this new product will not be a surprise. The $1,799 SE200 arrives with two different DACs built-in and the option of switching between the two as you need. So for audiophiles, there’s a lot to like here if you’d like full control over exactly how your music sounds. Full details, pricing, and availability can be found below.

Astell & Kern goes high-end with new music player

It’s not new for high-end audio devices to include a built-in Digital to Analog Converter (DAC); in fact, Astell & Kern is known for it. However, this may be the first of its kind to include two DACs, and certainly with the option to switch back and forth between the two. The $1,799 price tag certainly reflects the SE200’s status as a one-of-a-kind product.

What’s so important about a DAC?

Digital to Analog Converters are found in just about every modern-day music player. This includes iPhone and Android smartphones, iPads, and more. Of course, as Apple, in particular, has gone away from the 3.5mm port, analog connectivity has gone to the wayside. DACs can make or break a high-end audio experience, so it’s no surprise that Astell & Kern are going with quality options from both AKM (AK4499EQ) and ESS (dual ES9068AS).

Specs galore highlight the latest from Astell & Kern

For spec-enthusiast, there’s a lot to love when it comes to the latest from Astell & Kern. There’s 256GB worth of onboard storage along with the ability to expand to 1TB thanks to the built-in microSD card slot. You can also add music over Wi-Fi connectivity if you prefer to go that route. Both 3.5mm and Bluetooth connectivity are available, with the former delivering the best performance from an audio quality standpoint. 14 hours of playback round out the list of notable features and specs worth knowing.

  • Supports: WAV, FLAC, WMA, MP3, OGG, APE, AAC, ALAC, AIFF, DFF, DSF, MQA
  • USB Type-C input (for PC & MAC)
  • Support up to 32bit / 384kHz Bit-to-Bit Playback
  • Multi DAC: AKM AK4499EQ x1 (Single DAC) / ESS ES9068AS x2 (Dual DAC)

Pricing and availability

The new SE200 media player is launching directly from the manufacturer today at $1,799. Initial stock has already sold out, so there appears to be some demand at this point. Astell & Kern is expected to restock in July if you’re interested in picking up this high-end media player.

