Vivere’s Aerial Hammock is also a floating fitness mat, now $100 (Reg. $200+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Vivere Levitat Revolutionary Aerial Mat Hammock (LEVI-01) for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply here. Regularly $200, this model has sold for between $140 and a bloated $225 at Amazon across 2020. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and about $25 below Walmart’s current best listing. This unique take on the typical hammock offers significantly more options. Along with a 772-lb. weight capacity, it can be a floating fitness mat, bed, sun shade, and well, anything else a suspended hammock of this nature might be of use for. It affixes to the trees, poles, or columns around you with the included Levi-ratchets, and straps, while everything is easily carried in the handy travel backpack. Rated 3.7/5 stars with nearly 60% leaving a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need the extended weight capacity and hybrid nature of today’s lead deal, there are plenty of options for less. If this simple $22 model won’t cut it, give the Vivere Brazilian Style Single Hammock a closer look at $57. You’ll need to provide your own stand or tree hooks here, and it won’t double as a fitness mat, but you’re saving quite a bit otherwise.

While we are talking about getting outdoors, REI’s 4th of July Sale is a great place to start for fashion deals, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off outdoor and hand tools today, and be sure to check out IKEA’s outdoor furniture lineup. Once your patio/outdoor relaxation setup is ready to go, swing by our summer reading list for some new books to enjoy.

More on the Vivere Levitat Aerial Mat Hammock:

Levitat is a contemporary twist on the traditional hammock, offering a dynamic way to experience the outdoors both actively and passively. As a floating fitness mat, a relaxing hammock, bed, and sunshade, it offers the perfect challenge for exercise and yoga practitioners as well as families. It comfortably fits 3 adults or 5 children (Capacity 772lbs).

