Slash 33% off the Bowers & Wilkins PX5 ANC headphones at a new low of $200

- Jul. 1st 2020 8:59 am ET

Woot is currently offering the Bowers & Wilkins PX5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $199.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $299 like you’ll find at Amazon and B&H, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats the all-time low there by $20, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Centered around two custom designed 35mm drivers, the PX5 from Bowers & Wilkins delivers adaptive active noise cancelling and a lightweight carbon fiber design. Alongside 25-hours of battery life and a USB-C port, just 15-minutes on the charger provides 3-hours of playback. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the more premium looks and build quality of the featured deal and opt for the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones instead. You’ll still enjoy similar ANC features, but with 40-hours of playback per charge alongside a more affordable $49 price tag. Just don’t expect the same fidelity as the Bowers & Wilkins cans. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

We’re also still seeing a 20% discount on the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, which come equipped with Apple’s W1 chip at $159. That’s on top of everything else you’ll find in our headphones guide.

Bowers & Wilkins PX5 headphones features:

The space gray PX5 Wireless On-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones from Bowers & Wilkins are light and compact Bluetooth headphones with adaptive noise cancellation technology. They can be used to take calls and playback music from your smart device, tablet, or laptop computer. Lift up one earcup to hear what’s happening around you and the music stops. Put it back and the music plays on.

