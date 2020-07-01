Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 28W 3-Port Solar Charger $39 (45% off), more

RAVPower is currently offering its 28W 3-Port Solar Charger for $38.99 shipped when code LUCK122 has been applied at checkout. Slashing 45% off its usual price tag, today’s offer is $11 under the competing discount over at Amazon and marks one of the lowest we’ve seen to date. Armed with three 2.4A USB ports, this 28W solar charger can charge several devices simultaneously. Whether you plan on going for a hike now that warmer summer weather is upon us or just want to refuel your phone with the sun while lounging out back, this charger is a notable option. It folds up when not in use, conveniently stowing away in your bag. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

RAVPower’s highly efficient solar cells convert up to 21.5-23.5% of solar power into free energy, up to 50% more than standard efficiencies. Whether it is a sunny day or you’re hiking under a cloudy sky, make sure you always stay powered up. Plug in up to two devices at once and let nature take care of the rest. RAVPower is the one-stop power charging solution for millions of customers from around the world. The leader in fast-wireless charging thanks to our groundbreaking HyperAir technology, our wide variety of portable chargers and charging accessories provide a reliable way tostay powered anywhere, anytime.

