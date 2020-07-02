Save 20% on WD’s 5TB My Passport Ultra hard drive with USB-C at $120

- Jul. 2nd 2020 11:43 am ET

Amazon offers the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive for Mac at $119.99 shipped. Saving you 20% from the usual $150 price tag, today’s offer comes within $4 of the all-time low and matches the second-best to date. For comparison, other 5TB USB-C drives sell in the $150 range. Encased in a metal enclosure, WD’s My Passport Ultra packs USB-C connectivity which gets you upwards of 5Gb/s transfer speeds. It’s a fantastic option to add to your everyday carry or just keep around the desk, especially if having a sleek and speedy drive is high on your list. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from 1,900 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the metal enclosure and opt for a lower-capacity drive when picking up WD’s 2TB My Passport for Mac for $70. Armed with the same out of the box Mac compatibility, this drive still touts USB-C connectivity alongside a more affordable price tag than the lead deal.

For more ways to expand your workstation, be it a new MacBook or a HomePod to tie the desk together, Best Buy’s July 4th sale is packed with some notable offers. We also just spotted a 20% discount on Logitech’s Ergo K860 Keyboard, which has returned to its all-time low at $105.

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra features:

Equipped with USB-C technology, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive offers an easy way to expand your storage. Its modern metal design complements your Mac, and out of the box, It’s formatted for macOS and time Machine compatibility. Fusing modern anodized metal and textures, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive matches your personal style and the latest Mac computers.

