Logitech’s Z906 Surround System peaks at 1,000-watts: $295 (Save $100+)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System for $295.01 shipped. That’s up to $103 off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in 2020. Once armed with this system, you’ll be ready to enjoy 5.1 digital surround sound. With 500-watts of continuous power, this offering is ready to immerse you in your favorite games, movies, and music. It’s said to peak at 1,000-watts in some circumstances, delivering “thunderous, room-shaking audio.“ Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for Logitech’s Z606 System to drastically reduce spending to only $89. It tops out at 160-watts compared which isn’t near what you’d get in the lead deal, but is arguably more powerful than many others. That being said, it’s an offering we’ve reviewed and found to be “a great all-purpose system.”

That’s not the only Logitech gear we’ve found on sale today. Both Logitech’s solar-powered Mac Keyboard and Wireless Mouse are priced as low as $18, allowing you to upgrade your peripherals while adhering to a budget.

Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System features:

5.1 digital surround sound: Hear every detail in your Dolby Digital and DTS soundtracks the way the studio intended. Sub woofer: 165 Watts

THX certified home theater speakers: Your assurance of true cinema quality sound. Satellites : 4 x 67 W, wall mountable

Delivers a continuous 500 watts of power, with the ability to deliver a peak of 1,000 watts under certain circumstances: Thunderous, room shaking audio with deep bass you can feel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!