Logitech’s Z906 Surround System peaks at 1,000-watts: $295 (Save $100+)

- Jul. 6th 2020 5:06 pm ET

Save $100+
0

Amazon is offering the Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System for $295.01 shipped. That’s up to $103 off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in 2020. Once armed with this system, you’ll be ready to enjoy 5.1 digital surround sound. With 500-watts of continuous power, this offering is ready to immerse you in your favorite games, movies, and music. It’s said to peak at 1,000-watts in some circumstances, delivering “thunderous, room-shaking audio.“ Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for Logitech’s Z606 System to drastically reduce spending to only $89. It tops out at 160-watts compared which isn’t near what you’d get in the lead deal, but is arguably more powerful than many others. That being said, it’s an offering we’ve reviewed and found to be “a great all-purpose system.”

That’s not the only Logitech gear we’ve found on sale today. Both Logitech’s solar-powered Mac Keyboard and Wireless Mouse are priced as low as $18, allowing you to upgrade your peripherals while adhering to a budget.

Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System features:

  • 5.1 digital surround sound: Hear every detail in your Dolby Digital and DTS soundtracks the way the studio intended. Sub woofer: 165 Watts
  • THX certified home theater speakers: Your assurance of true cinema quality sound. Satellites : 4 x 67 W, wall mountable
  • Delivers a continuous 500 watts of power, with the ability to deliver a peak of 1,000 watts under certain circumstances: Thunderous, room shaking audio with deep bass you can feel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save $100+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Logitech

About the Author