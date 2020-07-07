Tuesday’s best Android deals are now ready to go. We have deals on Portal meets Bridge Constructor puzzles, narrative adventure games, zombie slaying, platformers, pixelated RPGs, and much more today. Most of yesterday’s most notable offers, including Threes!, are still live down below if you missed them, but let’s move on to today’s new price drops. Highlights include Bridge Constructor Portal, Digital Dashboard GPS Pro, The Inner World titles, Dead Age, Bills Reminder, and Toby: The Secret Mine, among others. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

While we are still tracking notable deals on Motorola handsets, today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by the HP 14-inch x360 Convertible Chromebook at around $100 off. JVC’s 6.8-inch Android Auto receiver is still on sale along with plenty of wearables in the ongoing Fossil sitewide sale at 30% off. As for deals on charging gear and other accessories, the latest Amazon Anker sale has options from $9 and you’ll find even more right here.

Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics $12, Watch Dogs Legion $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Bridge Constructor Portal :

As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!