Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics $12, Watch Dogs Legion $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the SEGA Genesis Classics collection on Nintendo Switch for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 on Amazon and the eShop for digital copies, this is the lowest price we can find on the Switch version and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2020. While currently at full price on PSN, Xbox gamers can now score this one for $11.99, down from $30, as part of the new digital Microsoft sale you’ll find below. It includes over 50 classic SEGA titles from Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to the Phantasy Star series, and much more. And be sure to head below for the rest of today’s new console game deals and a series of ongoing offers including Super Mario Maker 2, Watch Dogs Legion pre-orders, Resident Evil 2, Trials of Mana, Borderlands Handsome Collection, The Outer Worlds, and more.

