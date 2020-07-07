Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics $12, Watch Dogs Legion $40, more

- Jul. 7th 2020 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the SEGA Genesis Classics collection on Nintendo Switch for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 on Amazon and the eShop for digital copies, this is the lowest price we can find on the Switch version and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2020. While currently at full price on PSN, Xbox gamers can now score this one for $11.99, down from $30, as part of the new digital Microsoft sale you’ll find below. It includes over 50 classic SEGA titles from Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to the Phantasy Star series, and much more. And be sure to head below for the rest of today’s new console game deals and a series of ongoing offers including Super Mario Maker 2, Watch Dogs Legion pre-orders, Resident Evil 2, Trials of Mana, Borderlands Handsome Collection, The Outer Worlds, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month

Microsoft x 8Bitdo Bluetooth controller works with xCloud, ideal for Stadia

NBA 2K21 has a $70 next-gen price tag + $100 Kobe Bryant Mamba Edition, more

Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU

PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
SEGA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard