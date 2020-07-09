SF Bay and Original Donut Shop K-cup coffee pod packs from $18 (25% off)

- Jul. 9th 2020 11:48 am ET

Amazon is now offering the 80-pack of SF Bay Coffee French Roast/Dark Roast Coffee Pods for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special discount. Remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Typically up at $24, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest price we can find on the popular SF Bay pods. Among the highest-rated K-cups on Amazon, they are eco-friendly, compostable pods that are made from plant-based materials. You’re looking at a 100% arabica blend from certified kosher coffee beans via Central and South America that are fully compatible with Keurig brewers. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering 72-packs of The Original Donut Shop Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pods for $22.74 Prime shipped. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and cancel it afterwards to avoid regular deliveries. This pack usually sells for closer to $30 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. These packs are described as a medium roast made of the “the highest quality Arabica beans.” Over 11,000 Amazon customers have left the Original Donut Shop pods with a 4+ star rating.

We also have some great deals running on the Philips Saeco X-Small Auto Espresso Machine and OXO’s Brew 9-cup coffee maker. Along with this deal on Stanley’s Classic Travel French press mug, we also spotted Ember’s iOS/Android Temperature Control Travel variant down at $80. You’ll also want to swing by our latest coffee feature for some fresh new brewing ideas, affordable accessories, and more.

More on the SF Bay Coffee French /Dark Roast Coffee Pods:

  • FRENCH ROAST: We blend beans from Central & South America & roast until the flavor oils rise to the surface of the bean for a full-bodied, dark roast coffee with a smoky finish.
  • KEURIG COMPATIBLE: Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain.
  • ECO-FRIENDLY, COMMERCIALLY COMPOSTABLE: OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.

