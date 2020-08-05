Assemble Bandai’s First Order Stormtrooper model kit on sale for $23 (20% off)

- Aug. 5th 2020 4:25 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Bandai First Order Stormtrooper 1/12 Scale Model Kit for $22.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $28, today’s offer is matching the lowest we’ve seen this year. This 1/12 scale model kit allows you to assemble a First Order Stormtrooper that stands over 6-inches tall once fully assembled. Alongside the main build, there’s also plenty of extra accessories like a display stand and more. No tools or paint are required to complete the build. But take it from a veteran model maker, a pair of sprue cutters will certainly come in handy. Over 260 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Looking for another way to assemble a piece of a galaxy far, far away? There are plenty of alternatives to choose from at Amazon that have more affordable price tags. If you’re more of a fan of droids, this 1/12 R2-D2 can be assembled for $22.

For more Star Wars action, we just went hands-on with LEGO’s new Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz figures. And you can find even more LEGO kits to assemble from $12 right here, including an all-time low on the Technic Liebherr R Excavator at $115 off.

Bandai First Order Stormtrooper features:

The face of the Imperial Army is here as a 1/12 scale model kit from Bandai! This model comes with a variety of weapons and hand parts to maximize posing options and also comes with a dedicated display base that allows this model to be posed with Darth Vader! Incredible articulation in the joints allows for a wide variety of dynamic poses as well! Model is snap together and color seperated. Runners X6, Sticker Sheet x2 Manual x1

