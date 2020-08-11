AOC is launching an all-new gaming monitor that offers a 34-inch display with a frameless design. With a 3440x1440p resolution and the ability to game at up to 144Hz, AOC’s curved monitor is perfect for high-end battle stations. Ready to upgrade your desk and want to find out more about AOC’s latest CU34G2X 34-inch Curved UltraWide monitor? Keep reading to find out what all it can do.

Frameless design allows near-bezel-less multi-monitor setups

AOC’s latest 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor offers a “frameless design.” This means that on the left, right, and top of the monitor, the bezels are as small as possible. This delivers a fantastic experience when you have multiple monitors set up next to each other, as there will be a minimal gap between the screens.

Re-Spawned warranty program comes standard

AOC is shipping its latest 34-inch UltraWide Gaming Monitor ships standard with the company’s Re-Spwaned warranty program. This protects you for up to 3-years on various parts of the monitor. You’ll find 3-year coverage for dead pixels and even receive advanced replacement during that time. Plus, AOC provides 1-year 1-time accidental damage repair, should your monitor fall, get water damaged, or anything else. This is all included at no extra cost to you, which gives you the peace of mind needed to know that this monitor will be with you for the long-haul.

144Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution are gaming’s sweet spot right now

While some computers offer 1080p 300Hz, and others 4K 144Hz, I personally think that 1440p 144Hz is the sweet spot right now. Most people with mid-tier specs should be able to achieve 3440×1440 144Hz on medium to high graphics, making it a great monitor for those who play CS:GO, Apex, Valorant, or Call of Duty. I have a Ryzen 5 3600 and Vega 64 graphics card in my desktop and can easily play most titles at 3440×1440 60Hz, given that my monitor maxes out at 60Hz. But, I easily enjoy most titles at that resolution at very high or ultra most of the time, so backing down just a tad would push the frames higher without a problem.

Pricing and availability

AOC’s latest CU34G2X 34-inch Curved UltraWide 144Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor can be picked up for $449.99 shipped at Amazon, though it’s currently going in and out of stock right now.

9to5Toys’ take

If you’re wanting to add multiple monitors to your desk, AOC’s latest option is a great choice. The Re-Spawned warranty gives you peace of mind for three years, and even protects it should an accident happen in the first 12-months. That’s something that most other companies just can’t offer, and it comes at no extra charge here. Plus, given that AOC’s latest is a 3440x1440p curved screen that can achieve 144Hz, well, it’s a great option all-around that’ll last you for years to come.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!