It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies. Every afternoon at this time we take to the interwebs to scour for the absolute best price drops on Android apps and games so you never get stuck paying full price. And today is no exception. Highlights of our collection include titles like Swim Out, Word Master PRO, Golf Peaks, inbento, Crashlands, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Alongside an ongoing offer on LG’s G8 ThinQ Android Smartphone, we are now tracking $199 discount on ZTE’s unlocked Axon 10 Pro starting at $350. Android tablet deals continue today with Galaxy Tab A and the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, but we also have the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch on sale as well as other models from $56. The Amazon Big Summer Sale and Anker’s latest event are still live, but you’ll want to hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI Switch $15, MGS V Definitive $5, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Swim Out :

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!