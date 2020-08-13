This Canon AiO color printer does it all with AirPrint on-board too for $100

- Aug. 13th 2020 8:16 am ET

Canon offers its Maxify MB2720 AirPrint-enabled All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer for $99.99 shipped. Originally $180, we’ve seen it trend around $150 recently with today’s deal beating the Amazon all-time low by $18. With printers harder to find in 2020, let alone any deals, today’s offer stands out as an all-in-one solution that offers printing, scanning, and copying. AirPrint capabilities allow users to easily print from iOS and MacOS devices, making wired connections a thing of the past. Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

Drop the more robust capabilities for HP’s AirPrint inkjet at $20 less. You’ll miss out on some specs but the copying, scanning, and other functions are still there along with support for AirPrint and more. Over 75% of Amazon reviewers left a 4+ star rating.

While we’re on the subject of office supplies, don’t miss this current promotion on Rocketbook’s slick reusable notebooks. You can currently save up to 36% off with deals from just $12. With an eco-friendly approach, these notebooks make it easy to transfer your work to a myriad of devices.

Canon Maxify MB2720 features:

Successful businesses are efficient. The MAXIFY MB2720 Wireless Home Office All-In-One Printer was designed to help you work and meet your business needs. With features like Quick First Print and Schedule On/Off your business will be able to print quickly and save money. Specifically designed to meet the needs of home-based businesses with 1-4 users, the MB2720 printer produces bold, colorful prints of your business documents.

