Score two smart toothbrushes and a dual UV sanitize dock at $60 (Reg. $80+)

Today only, Woot is offering the AquaSonic Duo Professional Smart Toothbrush bundle for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly closer to $80 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $20 below the next best price and the lowest we can find. This is quite an extensive bundle for $60. It includes a pair of smart rechargeable toothbrushes, 10 Proflex brush heads, a dual UV sanitizing charging dock (you rarely get in a bundle in this price range), and a pair of travel cases. These brushes house 40,000VPM ultrasonic motors, lithium-ion batteries that last up to 30-days on a single charge, smart timers, and four bursting modes. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is ideal for couples and the like, if it’s just a single, basic electric toothbrush you’re after, take a look at the Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable model. Selling for just $32 shipped at Amazon, it carries stellar ratings from over 14,400 customers and includes all of the most important features. You won’t get the fancy UV sanitizing dock or the extra brush heads here, but it will get the job done for much less.

Speaking of personal care deals, we also spotted the ConairMAN cordless shaver kit at just $20 this morning. You’ll also want to browse through the Panasonic shaver deals running as part of the Big Summer Sale at Amazon and everything else you’ll find in our home goods deal hub. While are talking grooming, be sure to swing by our fashion offers to refresh your wardrobe at TOMS, J.Crew, and much more.

More on the AquaSonic Duo Professional Smart Toothbrush:

Introducing the Duo Professional Series. Upgraded features include new smart toothbrushes with rechargeable lithium Ion batteries (1 charge = 30 days of use), upgraded ProFlex brush heads, and 4 improved modes with smart timers. A new UV sanitizing and true wireless charging base with auto timer kills 99.99% that can remain even after rinsing. Duo Pro comes complete with 10 brush heads and 2 travel cases for a total of 15 items included in the box.

