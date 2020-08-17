Pad & Quill is now offering its linen notebooks at up 35% off with free shipping in orders over $35. Available in two sizes, you can score the Small London Gray Journal Notebook for $11.86 using code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $18, today’s deal is about 35% off the going rate and the one of the best prices we have tracked. While you will find some Pad & Quill gear on its official Amazon storefront, the notebooks are starting from $27 or so right now. Hit the fold for additional details.

This hardcover linen notebook is covered in London gray cloth with a Smyth-sewn lay-flat bookbinding. It includes a pair of ribbon bookmarks, table of contents, numbered pages, a nameplate, and an elastic band enclosure alongside the expandable back pocket. The small model has 192-pages, but you could just get a few to hit the $35 free shipping threshold, or just just opt for the larger model (identical but with larger pages) that is also 35% off right now.

But if the premium Pad & Quill design doesn’t do anything for you, just grab an AmazonBasics notebook for $10.50 instead. You won’t get as many extras like the ribbons and linen cover, but it has even more pages at 240 and will take notes much the same otherwise.

Speaking of notebooks and back to school/home office gear, this morning’s Amazon Gold Box is filled with notable offers including Sharpies, iOS/Android-connected notebooks and much more from $8.50. On top of this Canon AiO AirPrint-ready color printer deal we also have up to 25% off HP printers and offers on these AmazonBasics Mesh Pencil Cups. Hit up our office supply deal hub for even more.

More on the Pad & Quill Journal Notebook:

We went all out on this linen notebook design. It offers an incredible user experience because we designed it to be slightly wider than standard journals to provide more usable space and feel more breathable as you write. It is Smyth-sewn the old fashioned way so that it lays flat when opened and stays together even after heavy use. This is the same binding used in books that are stored in the library of congress. Our Journal Notebook is hard-bound with archival-quality book bindery linen cloth that feels soft to the touch (like a good suit jacket) and will look great on the shelf too.

