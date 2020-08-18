Nintendo Switch/Lite gear from $10: PowerA, HORI, messenger bag, more

- Aug. 18th 2020 8:31 am ET

$10+
Amazon is offering the PowerA Pokemon Expressions Stealth Case Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite at $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s offer is 15% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This is a zippered soft outer shell that precisely fits your Nintendo Switch and is covered in the Pokemon expressions pattern. The officially licensed case features a felt lining with a built-in play stand and storage for four game cards. But you’ll also get a screen protector, an applicator to easily put it on, and a microfiber cleaning cloth as well. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Switch accessory deals from $10.

Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:

HORI also recently refreshed its Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch controller and here is PowerA’s latest Nano Enhanced USB-C Controller.

But while we are talking about Nintendo Switch, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the amazing new LEGO NES kit right here. Then swing by our latest games roundup for deals on Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Animal Crossing New Horizons, among others.

More on the PowerA Pokemon Expressions Stealth Case Kit:

  • Zippered soft outer shell precisely fits Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Kit includes screen protector with applicator, and microfiber cleaning cloth as well as storage for 4 game cards plus mesh pocket
  • Internal felt lining with built in play Stand – pair with a POWER A enhanced wireless Controller to use play-stand.
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International
  • Two-year warranty

Hori PowerA

