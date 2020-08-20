It is now time to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals. We got our first good look at the new integrated Android social tab via the upcoming Xbox Series X interface yesterday, but for now we are turning our attention the the day’s most notable Google Play price drops. Much like this morning’s iOS app deal roundup, we are now tracking a number of notable deals on Team17 titles including Flockers, Sheltered, The Escapists 1 and 2, Worms 2: Armageddon, and more. We also have deals on the interactive iPoe and Sherlock Holmes app books, Call Notes Pro, and Car Costs Complete, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of Thursday’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today we spotted Samsung’s A71 5G Smartphone at a new all-time low with up to $360 in savings. That deal now sits alongside Android handset offers like Pixel 4 at up to $300 off and Motorola’s back to school sale from $100. Wearable deals continue today with TicWatch’s new Pro Smartwatch at an Amazon all-time low along with other models from $120 and this ongoing offer on the Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch. Samsung’s T7 500GB portable SSD is on sale today and be sure to swing by this morning’s accessories roundup for all your discounted charging and cable needs.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Flockers :

New from the creators of Worms, comes Flockers, a game splattered full of dark humour. Sick of being used as Weapons in the Worms’ endless battles, the Sheep decide to make a break for it. Save the Sheep by guiding them through crushers, giant buzz-saws, deep pits full of spikes and giant swinging meat cleavers. Help them escape their diabolical masters, or leave them to the Worms’ diabolical traps and watch their insides explode all over the place. Like, everywhere.

